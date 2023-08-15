Project to reduce the risk of wildfires near Flagstaff set to begin later this month

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is rolling out its latest strategy to prevent wildfires from starting in the high country. Workers will be going into the area just southwest of Flagstaff and removing any fuel they think could start fires.

This six-month program will start on Aug. 28, and they will be removing dead trees on about 400 acres of land near the Equestrian Estates area near the 40 freeway, just west of Flagstaff.

The department is targeting this location because they say it has a greater risk for wildfires. Workers have already gone into the area and tagged the trees that need to come down. They marked the ones that will be staying with an orange tag.

Last year, between the Pipeline and Tunnel fires, more than 45,000 acres burned in Flagstaff, but because of the wet winter, we haven’t seen a fire like that this year. Tiffany Davila with the Department of Forestry and Fire Management says prevention is a top priority.

“We want to remind everyone this is not a project where we go in and just clear-cut vegetation. There are trees that are going to stay, and there are trees that are going to be removed, and all of this just provides for healthier forests and removes dead or diseased vegetation and increases our watershed capacity and helps safeguard our watersheds,” Davila said. She says the work should be done on this project by February of next year.

There are no planned road closures as workers remove the trees, but Davila says people in the area may hear noise from the heavy equipment and see them along the roads.

Davila says fuel reduction work is happening all across the state, but the difference in other areas, like southern Arizona, is they are removing fuel like grass and brush.

In northern Arizona, the focus is on removing trees. “Even though we didn’t see those larger scale fires up in northern Arizona that we’ve been accustomed to seeing over the last couple of years, unfortunately, this just helps us for the future in case we ever do get one of those larger fires that could impact a community,” Davila said.

