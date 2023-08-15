Reward offered for information in 1989 Mohave County cold case homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mohave Silent Witness announced that they will be offering a reward of up to $2,500 in exchange for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a 1989 cold case homicide.

The homicide is being investigated by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

According to court documents, Mohave County detectives were called to a desert area approximately 1.5 miles south of I-40 at milepost 66.5 for human remains found on November 24, 1989. The reporting party advised that she had located the body and “several items of evidentiary value.”

Detectives responded to the scene and collected all possible evidence items. Detectives also noted that due to the decomposition of the remains, the homicide had potentially occurred a few months prior to discovery.

An autopsy was performed by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, but the cause of death was never determined and the victim was unable to be identified. She was described as a white female, approximately 5′ 5″ tall, 115 lbs, between the ages of 25-30.

Several attempts to identify the victim have been made over the years, including through investigative interviews and DNA matching. Items located at the scene were sent off for testing and did not provide any usable information.

The sheriff’s office is asking that the community come forward with any possible information about the identity of the victim or the homicide. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408.

