Quarter pound of meth discovered in McDonald’s quarter pounder box during traffic stop

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a McDonald’s box that did not contain a hamburger.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - During a traffic stop, Putnam County deputies discovered approximately a quarter pound of methamphetamine hidden inside a McDonald’s quarter pounder hamburger box.

The Putnam Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a PLC INC. truck on Aug. 10, which was driven by 32-year-old Peggy Sue Cooper, of Cookeville.

Cooper gave deputies permission to search the truck, and during the search, deputies found the McDonald’s box that did not contain a hamburger. When they opened it, deputies discovered the meth which was approximately a quarter of a pound (four ounces).

She faces several drug charges and her bond has been set at $50,000. Cooper’s court date is set for Aug. 16.

