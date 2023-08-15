Police identify suspect shot, killed by officer outside Tempe business

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released the name of a suspect who was shot and killed by an officer Monday afternoon outside a business near a busy Tempe intersection. He’s been identified as 45-year-old John Andreyo.

It began shortly before 2 p.m. as officers responded to reports of a man wearing a blue shirt and black shorts trying to break into a car in a parking lot near Baseline and Rural roads. Police arrived and spotted a man matching the description but lost sight of him. Two officers searched the area and reportedly found the suspect crouching down in a below-ground stairwell outside of a nearby business.

Tempe police officials say the officers ordered Andreyo to show his hands, which were inside a backpack. One officer had his firearm drawn, while the other had switched to a less-lethal Taser. That’s when police say Andreyo pulled a gun out of the backpack and pointed it at officers. The suspect and officer then exchanged gunfire and Andreyo was hit.

Officers and a K-9 pulled the wounded suspect up the stairs, and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were hurt.

This is the 44th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 57th in the state this year.

