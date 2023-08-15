Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police cat ‘Pawfficer Fuzz’ makes friends at center for children with autism

Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to...
Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to promote community outreach with the police department.(Fort Smith Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (Gray News) – A police cat in Arkansas is making some special friends.

Pawfficer Fuzz with the Fort Smith Police Department spent time last week at Hope 4 Autism, a learning center dedicated to providing therapy, workshops, and training for children with autism.

The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The connections made that day will forever touch our hearts!”

The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The...
The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The connections made that day will forever touch our hearts!”(Fort Smith Police Department)

Officers noted the instant bonds some of the children formed with Fuzz.

The department said they plan to bring Fuzz back to Hope 4 Autism for more visits.

Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to promote community outreach with the police department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

Latest News

New business helping people pay down their student loans
New business helping people pay down their student loans
New business helping people pay down their student loans
This image shows Negasi Zuberi, who is accused of keeping a woman captive in a cinder block cell.
The man accused of locking a woman in a cinder block cell in Oregon has an Oct. 17 trial date
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
Woman dies after road rage shooting near I-10 in west Phoenix
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
McCarthy floats stopgap funding to prevent a government shutdown at the end of next month