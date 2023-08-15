Phoenix Suns announce first NBA In-Season Tournament schedule
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Suns just released details on its four-game schedule for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, which kicks off in November. The Suns are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies for the brand-new tournament.
The NBA In-Season Tournament includes all 30 teams, split into three five-team groups in each conference. In July, the Suns were randomly selected to play in Western Conference Group A. The tournament schedule is below:
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|Time (MST)
|Friday, Nov. 10
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Footprint Center, Phoenix
|8 p.m.
|Friday, Nov. 17
|Utah Jazz
|Delta Center, Salt Lake City
|8 p.m.
|Tuesday, Nov. 21
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Footprint Center, Phoenix
|7 p.m.
|Friday, Nov. 24
|Memphis Grizzlies
|FexExForum, Memphis
|3 p.m.
After group play, eight teams will then advance to single-elimination knockout rounds followed by quarterfinals games on Dec. 4-5. From there, four teams advance to the semifinals in games that will be played on Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The championship game will be played in Las Vegas on Dec. 9 and the winning team will receive the first-ever NBA Cup. Specific rules and other information about the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament can be found here.
Single-game tickets for Suns home games, including tournament dates, will go on sale at a later date. The Suns released its preseason schedule on Monday, with all five games set to be broadcast locally on Arizona’s Family and streamed on Kiswe.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.