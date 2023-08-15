Your Life
Phoenix Suns announce first NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Kevin Durant (35) walk to their bench during...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and forward Kevin Durant (35) walk to their bench during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. The Nuggets eliminated the Sun in their 125-100 win. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Suns just released details on its four-game schedule for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, which kicks off in November. The Suns are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies for the brand-new tournament.

The NBA In-Season Tournament includes all 30 teams, split into three five-team groups in each conference. In July, the Suns were randomly selected to play in Western Conference Group A. The tournament schedule is below:

DateOpponentSiteTime (MST)
Friday, Nov. 10Los Angeles LakersFootprint Center, Phoenix8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 17Utah JazzDelta Center, Salt Lake City8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 21Portland Trail BlazersFootprint Center, Phoenix7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24Memphis GrizzliesFexExForum, Memphis3 p.m.

After group play, eight teams will then advance to single-elimination knockout rounds followed by quarterfinals games on Dec. 4-5. From there, four teams advance to the semifinals in games that will be played on Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The championship game will be played in Las Vegas on Dec. 9 and the winning team will receive the first-ever NBA Cup. Specific rules and other information about the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament can be found here.

Single-game tickets for Suns home games, including tournament dates, will go on sale at a later date. The Suns released its preseason schedule on Monday, with all five games set to be broadcast locally on Arizona’s Family and streamed on Kiswe.

