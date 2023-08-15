Phoenix Suns announce first NBA In-Season Tournament schedule

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Suns just released details on its four-game schedule for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, which kicks off in November. The Suns are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies for the brand-new tournament.

The NBA In-Season Tournament includes all 30 teams, split into three five-team groups in each conference. In July, the Suns were randomly selected to play in Western Conference Group A. The tournament schedule is below:

Date Opponent Site Time (MST) Friday, Nov. 10 Los Angeles Lakers Footprint Center, Phoenix 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 Utah Jazz Delta Center, Salt Lake City 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 Portland Trail Blazers Footprint Center, Phoenix 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 Memphis Grizzlies FexExForum, Memphis 3 p.m.

After group play, eight teams will then advance to single-elimination knockout rounds followed by quarterfinals games on Dec. 4-5. From there, four teams advance to the semifinals in games that will be played on Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The championship game will be played in Las Vegas on Dec. 9 and the winning team will receive the first-ever NBA Cup. Specific rules and other information about the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament can be found here.

Single-game tickets for Suns home games, including tournament dates, will go on sale at a later date. The Suns released its preseason schedule on Monday, with all five games set to be broadcast locally on Arizona’s Family and streamed on Kiswe.

The inaugural @NBA In-Season Tournament tips-off in November!



Which matchup are you most excited for? 🍿



More Info: https://t.co/o2O6IK6oKT pic.twitter.com/UVBMttHwCs — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 15, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.