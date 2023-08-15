Your Life
Peoria school board member resigns; had told parents to unenroll from district

Rebecca Hill has resigned.
Rebecca Hill has resigned.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A board member from the Peoria Unified School District has resigned months after controversial comments were made at a board meeting.

Early Tuesday, the school district said that Rebecca Hill is resigning after sharing news that she is moving “out-of-state to be closer to family.” Hill grew controversial after she disagreed with the decision to reject a bathroom policy for transgender students back in April, adding that parents should unenroll from the district.

“I would advise parents take the ability at this time to use vouchers, which have been given to them, and use them in private schools, online. Homeschool your kids. Choose the curriculum, choose what happens with their livelihoods and what happens with them in the future. Public education isn’t going in the right direction. God is not blessing this district,” she said.

Peoria Unified is now working with the Maricopa County Education Service Agency Superintendent (MCESA) Steve Watson to fill the vacancy. The appointed member will serve until Dec. 31, 2024, to complete the term.

