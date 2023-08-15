North Phoenix family searching for answers after stray bullet narrowly misses twins’ cribs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a close call for a Valley family after a stray bullet shot through their house on Saturday. That family in north Phoenix says the bullet traveled through three walls, just narrowly missing the cribs with their twins inside.

“One bullet could have taken out two of my kids right there,” said Collin Ross, a father of three. He tells us the past few days have been eye-opening after realizing how close his two-year-olds came to losing their lives. “The bullet came through the outside of our house right here,” he said as he showed us their rooms.

Saturday night, he and his wife were woken up by the sounds of gunfire. “I heard at least five shots, like probably a split second from the first one. I heard a thud or a ping and now realize that was the bullet that went through three of my walls.”

But he admits it wasn’t until the next morning that reality sank in when his wife saw the damage. After coming across the bullet hole, Ross and his wife called the police. Phoenix police removed the casing, but Ross says they found five more shell casings outside along their fence after officers left. “I marked the shell casings and called the police out again, and they collected them, and they related it to the previous case we already had,” he said.

He believes the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident on Greenway Parkway and Tierra Buena Lane, the same intersection their home backs up to. “Constant speeding, I mean, it’s totally common to see cars doing 80-100 mph on the road,” he said.

Now he’s left picking up the pieces, making every effort to make sure his family is safe. “We found a company that has bulletproof tile, it looks like floor tile, and you can hang it on the side of your wall, and it’s designed to withstand rounds from an AR-15,” Ross said.

Tuesday, he shared his story to remind others to be mindful. “In the middle of Phoenix, north Phoenix, south Phoenix, doesn’t matter where you are it can happen. A random shooting like that can happen anywhere,” he said.

Phoenix police say this case remains under investigation. The family says there was another shooting in this area on Sunday, and they’re hoping police can figure out if the two incidents are related.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.