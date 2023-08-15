Nikola says coolant leak likely cause of electric semi-truck fire at Phoenix HQ, issues recall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Electric vehicle manufacturer Nikola announces a recall of 209 electric semi trucks after saying a coolant leak was likely the cause of a blaze that ignited several vehicles at its Phoenix headquarters in June.

Nikola says the voluntary recall is being filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and that they have halted sales until a fix is in place. The recall does not affect vehicles using hydrogen fuel cells, as the truck battery pack has a different design.

The automaker credits an independent investigation that found the coolant leak inside a single battery pack. Later, on Aug. 10, a thermal incident impacting one battery pack at the company’s Coolidge plant helped confirm that as the probable cause. No injuries were reported in either incident. “Thus far, only two battery packs have experienced a thermal event, out of more than 3,100 packs on trucks produced to date,” Nikola said in a news release.

The company says trucks out on the road may remain operational but say the Main Battery Disconnect should be switched to “ON” at all times and that they should be parked outside to allow for software updates.

“At Nikola, we take safety very seriously,” said Steve Girsky, Nikola’s CEO. “We stated from the beginning that as soon as our investigations were concluded, we would provide an update, and we will continue our transparency as we learn more.”

Nikola had suggested that foul play was possible after a vehicle was seen leaving next to the trucks and pulling away after a bright flash on surveillance cameras with the company having just laid off 120 employees in Arizona. After an extensive internal and external investigation, they ruled that out as a possible factor.

