Man accused of shooting brother after fight in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after allegedly shooting his brother during a fight at a Phoenix apartment on Monday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at an apartment near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, just north of Bethany Home Road. Police say the victim was asleep after drinking all night when the victim’s younger brother, 33-year-old Niko Enciso, woke him up to tell him to sleep in his own bedroom. The two siblings then started arguing in the living room and moved to the kitchen, where they started punching each other. Court documents say that Enciso told police he was hit on the head four times by a frying pan during the fight.

After being injured in the fight, Enciso tried to get some of his belongings and also grabbed a 12 gauge shotgun from behind the living room couch. According to court documents, Enciso exited the apartment when he turned around and saw his brother holding a metal gas stove burner. Enciso told police he thought his brother would throw the burner at him, and that’s when he shot his brother in the stomach, court documents said. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Court documents said he is intubated.

Enciso was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with physical injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in city limits and second-degree murder.

