Madonna announces new 2024 date for Phoenix show

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Global pop sensation Madonna has announced a new date for her North American tour shows, including here in Phoenix. The “Queen of Pop’s” new scheduled show date is Mar. 16, 2024.

Madonna had postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour back in late June due to a “serious bacterial infection.” The tour had originally been set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15 and she was scheduled to perform on Jan. 20, 2024, in Phoenix.

“Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts a few shows noted below will be canceled. Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future,” a Live Nation spokesperson said in a statement.

“I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” the pop superstar wrote on Instagram last month. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show.”

