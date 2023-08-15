Your Life
Luke Combs adds two Phoenix concert dates in 2024

luke combs, phoenix
Luke Combs is dropping by Phoenix in 2024 for two concert dates.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Country music superstar Luke Combs has added Phoenix concert dates for his upcoming 2024 “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” tour. Fans will get two chances to see Combs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, 2024. With the two concert dates, Combs wanted to curate eclectic special guests.

“We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour,” Combs said. “But when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist. I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want but see two completely different shows.”

For the Friday show, Combs’ special guests are Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue. On Saturday, the show will feature Jordan Davis, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff. “With Country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself,” he said. “I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country.”

Combs’ announcement of the Phoenix dates comes after his cover of Tracy Champman’s Grammy-award-winning song from 1988, “Fast Car,” has spent five consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboards Country Airplay chart.

Tickets go on pre-sale Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 4 p.m., and general tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. However, if you’re part of Combs’ fan club, The Bootleggers, you’ll have early access to tickets on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. If you have a Citi credit card, you will have access to pre-sale tickets on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. But, an extra special perk to being in the fan club, Bootleggers will have an opportunity to buy 2-day tickets starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m.

For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, you can go to Luke Combs’ tour website here.

