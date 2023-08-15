Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Jaime’s Local Love Podcast: Knee Deep: For the Love of Denim

Get knee deep in denim!
Jaime's Local Love Podcast
Jaime's Local Love Podcast(Arizona's Family)
By Jaime Cerreta
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At just 30 years old, RaeAnn Luksza has four retail concepts and owns a building. Host Jaime Cerreta talks to RaeAnn about why she learned to upcycle denim, the surprising challenges she’s faced with social media, and how no DIY project is too big for a business owner.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Google Podcasts

PRIOR EPISODES

: Host Jaime Cerreta introduces us to the source of her love of local. As a little girl, she watched two very important people work as business owners in the ice cream and candy industries. Jaime launches this podcast by interviewing her parents—the reason she feels so passionate about local business owners—Jim and Kathy Cerreta

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

Latest News

THE FORGOTTEN: No Longer Forgotten
True Crime Arizona Podcast: THE FORGOTTEN: No Longer Forgotten
How Ticket Bots are Impacting Air Travel
On Your Side Podcast: How ticket bots are impacting air travel
Chuck Coughlin and Tony Cani
Politics Unplugged Podcast: Chuck Coughlin and Tony Cani
A Big (12) Move and Camp Update
Speak of the Devils Podcast: A Big (12) Move and Camp Update