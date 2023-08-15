Your Life
GRAPHIC: Body-cam video shows officer shoot armed suspect running toward Phoenix patrol SUV

The shooting happened on Aug. 1 in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Bell Road in north...
The shooting happened on Aug. 1 in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix.(Phoenix Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) The Phoenix Police Department has released body-cam video of an officer-involved shooting that happened earlier this month in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, officers were dispatched to the area of 35th Avenue and Bell Road for reports of a man waving a gun. While en route, officers learned the suspect had been intimidating neighbors and had possibly been waving a gun in the same area the day before. Officers were also informed that the suspect might be with another man.

Police arrived in the area and saw two men sitting on a short landscaping wall. As the marked patrol SUV was slowing down, police say the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and ran in the direction of officers. Body-cam video shows an officer in the passenger seat jump out of the SUV and open fire as the suspect runs by. Officers handcuffed the man and rendered aid until Phoenix Fire medics arrived to take him to a hospital. A handgun with an extended magazine was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was treated for serious injuries, but his current condition is unknown. His name will not be released until he’s out of the hospital and booked into jail.

Phoenix police say the officer involved in the shooting is assigned to the Cactus Park Precinct and has about four years of service. An internal investigation is underway, and once complete, per standard practice, it will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Graphic Video: Viewer Discretion Advised

Note: The “Critical Incident Video” embedded above is produced by the Phoenix Police Dept. and has not been edited in any way by Arizona’s Family.

This was the 40th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 54th in the state this year.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

