Gilbert man returns from Maui after coordinating relief efforts

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kenneth Silva, who lives in Gilbert, decided to fly out to Maui on Friday and help people in his homeland impacted by the wildfires. “Maui is home. Maui is everything. Born and raised. My family is all born and raised there. It’s special,” said Silva.

Silva has been living in Arizona for the past six years. His heart broke when he saw the devastation of his paradise last week. “It’s hard to think. I remember feeling hurt, like something was ripped out of you,” said Silva.

He said his and his wife’s immediate families living in Lahaina are safe. However, they have lost people dear to them. “I think it’s going to take a long time to process, but you can only do what you can now. If not for those that have left us, definitely for the ones that are still here,” he said.

During his short time on Maui, Silva said he helped coordinate six helicopter supply drop-offs for families that lost their homes. He said a local church, King’s Cathedral, is offering families shelter. Silva saw other locals offering help there, such as doctors and nurses. He explained pet owners took their dogs to offer emotional support as well.

He explained the supplies dropped off at the island were donated by Hawaii locals.

Silva returned to Gilbert on Monday morning and won’t be able to fly back to Maui soon. However, he has no doubt his island’s ‘mana’ (power) will one day be restored. “Hawaii is going to be okay. Lahaina is going to make it. The people of Hawaii, Maui, Lahaina, you cannot count them out,” he said.

If you would like to donate to help relief efforts organized by King’s Cathedral, click here.

