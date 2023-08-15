Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gilbert man returns from Maui after coordinating relief efforts

A Valley man flew home to Maui to coordinate six helicopter drop-offs with supplies for families that lost their homes in the wildfires.
By Casey Torres
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:24 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kenneth Silva, who lives in Gilbert, decided to fly out to Maui on Friday and help people in his homeland impacted by the wildfires. “Maui is home. Maui is everything. Born and raised. My family is all born and raised there. It’s special,” said Silva.

Silva has been living in Arizona for the past six years. His heart broke when he saw the devastation of his paradise last week. “It’s hard to think. I remember feeling hurt, like something was ripped out of you,” said Silva.

He said his and his wife’s immediate families living in Lahaina are safe. However, they have lost people dear to them. “I think it’s going to take a long time to process, but you can only do what you can now. If not for those that have left us, definitely for the ones that are still here,” he said.

During his short time on Maui, Silva said he helped coordinate six helicopter supply drop-offs for families that lost their homes. He said a local church, King’s Cathedral, is offering families shelter. Silva saw other locals offering help there, such as doctors and nurses. He explained pet owners took their dogs to offer emotional support as well.

He explained the supplies dropped off at the island were donated by Hawaii locals.

Silva returned to Gilbert on Monday morning and won’t be able to fly back to Maui soon. However, he has no doubt his island’s ‘mana’ (power) will one day be restored. “Hawaii is going to be okay. Lahaina is going to make it. The people of Hawaii, Maui, Lahaina, you cannot count them out,” he said.

If you would like to donate to help relief efforts organized by King’s Cathedral, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

Latest News

The city has used almost 180 million gallons less water this July, thanks to a combination of...
Scottsdale helping to save water in Arizona
A Valley man flew home to Maui to coordinate six helicopter drop-offs with supplies for...
Gilbert man flies back home to Maui to help wildfire survivors
Workers will be going into the area just southwest of Flagstaff and removing any fuel they...
Project to reduce the risk of wildfires near Flagstaff set to begin later this month
Dialysis patient Matthew Palmer told Arizona’s Family he was behind the wheel during this...
Driver apologizes after crashing into dialysis center in north Phoenix