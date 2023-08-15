Your Life
For first time ever, cable and broadcast are less than half of all TV viewing

FILE - For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of...
FILE - For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of all TV viewing, according to the July Nielsen ratings.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - More Americans are turning their backs on broadcast and cable TV.

For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of all TV viewing, according to the July Nielsen ratings.

Breaking it down, broadcast viewership made up just 20% with cable making up 29.6% of the audience.

Year-over-year, that’s a drop of 5% and 12%, respectively.

Meanwhile, streaming services grew to a record high in July of nearly 39 percent of all TV watching.

YouTube is the most popular option, followed by Netflix and Hulu.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

