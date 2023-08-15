First Alert Weather: Weather pattern shift in store for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hot and humid day ahead for the Valley with a high of 112 degrees. Storm chances are near 30 percent this evening and tonight with an increasing chance of gusty winds and blowing dust as well.

Wednesday and Thursday will be First Alert Weather Days for Excessive Heat, with forecast highs between 113 and 115 degrees in the Valley. Storm chances continue near 30 to 40 percent for both days as well.

By the weekend, strong high pressure shifts away from Arizona a bit and low pressure moves closer to Arizona from the west. At the same time, chances are looking better and better for a tropical system to impact Arizona over the weekend. The storm will likely push moisture into Arizona as it pushes up the Baja Peninsula, leading to increased rain chances Friday throug the weekend. Overcast skies and cooler temperatures are also expected.

At this point, we’re forecasting a 60 percent chance for rain by late Friday through the weekend. Temperatures drop to 102 Saturday and into the mid 90s by Sunday. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer to what looks to be an active monsoon weekend ahead.

