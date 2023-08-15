First Alert for excessive heat Wednesday and Thursday; Rain chances ramp up this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix is seeing another unseasonally hot day on Tuesday with an early 2 p.m. high of 108. The temperature will likely pop up a few degrees for a final high of 110 or more. That would be our 44th day of 110 degrees or higher. The record is 53 days set just a few summers ago in 2020. 2020, you’ll recall, was the hottest summer on record, a figure we’re probably going to surpass this year.

While there are thunderstorms in northern Arizona today, there’s not much activity in the deserts, and it would be surprising if we got a thunderstorm into metro Phoenix tonight.

We have a First Alert for excessive heat on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the range of 112 to 115 degrees. Following that, we’re anticipating a surge of moisture out of the Gulf of California that should increase the number of thunderstorms statewide on Saturday and Sunday. Some of those storms may produce heavy rain, hail and gusty winds. Street flooding will be possible, along with the local washes running. The upswing in storms may make traveling at times across Arizona very difficult.

