FBI captures wanted bank robber in Phoenix after 6 years on the run

Harris is charged federally with robbing the St. Louis Community Credit Union on March 15,...
Harris is charged federally with robbing the St. Louis Community Credit Union on March 15, 2017, in St. Louis, Missouri.(FBI)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI says it has captured a bank robber who was on the run after more than half a decade.

65-year-old Daniel Harris was apprehended on August 9 and arrested without incident in Phoenix after the FBI tracked him. Local agents helped the St. Louis Division find his precise location.

“It may take years and it may not be a high-profile crime, but the FBI never gives up on bringing fugitives to justice,” said Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg. “I commend our St. Louis team as well as our colleagues at FBI Phoenix Division.”

Harris was charged federally for robbing a credit union in St. Louis in 2017. He is now scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 29 in a federal courtroom in Missouri.

Daniel Harris allegedly robbed a credit union in 2017.
Daniel Harris allegedly robbed a credit union in 2017.(FBI)

