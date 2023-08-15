Driver apologizes after crashing into dialysis center in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The driver who crashed into a dialysis center building in north Phoenix last week is offering a public apology. The clinic is still closed while they clean up the damage.

Dialysis patient Matthew Palmer told Arizona’s Family he was behind the wheel during this incident, and driving is something he now will never do again.

He wants to apologize to the patients who got hurt after he accidentally drove his car into the clinic. Palmer is traumatized. “I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. When I do sleep, I see the image of these people that I could have really hurt. I could have lost my life,” he said.

Just before 1 p.m. last Wednesday, Palmer drove his car into Fresenius Kidney Care at 19th and Dunlap Avenues in north Phoenix. He was on his way to an appointment there with a social worker. “My flip flop got stuck, and it kept on the accelerator, and I panicked. I got scared,” he said. Three patients were hospitalized, but they are expected to be OK. “First thing I thought, they’re dead. I’m done,” said Palmer.

Palmer said he is hooked up to a dialysis machine at home every day for 10 hours. He finished treatment shortly before driving in that day, and he remembers feeling tired. “I made a horrible, horrible choice that day, and I’m going to regret it for the rest of my life,” he said.

The 58-year-old was a truck driver for decades. He said his health declined to the point where he had to retire six months ago. He’s been on dialysis for about a year. “No more driving. I gave up my license. I am giving up my car. There’s no way. I can’t. After seeing that there’s no way I’m going to get behind the wheel,” said Palmer.

Palmer said the experience put into perspective how fragile life is, and he hopes those who got hurt hear his apology. “My whole heart goes out to them. I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry,” he said.

Right now, the dialysis center is sending patients to other clinics in town as the damage to the building continues to be cleaned up and repaired. Phoenix police said Palmer would not be cited.

Full statement from Fresenius Kidney Care:

On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 9, a car crashed into our Fresenius Kidney Care North Phoenix dialysis clinic on West Dunlap Avenue, injuring three patients who were receiving dialysis treatment and causing damage to the exterior and interior of the facility. No staff were injured in the incident and our hearts and prayers are with those who were affected. Clinic staff instantly went into action, helping patients and colleagues. Emergency responders were immediately called to the scene and transported three patients to the hospital. The safety and security of the patients we serve and our employees is our top priority. The West Dunlap Avenue clinic will remain closed while we assess facility damage in collaboration with local city officials. We continue our follow up with patients and their families. Our clinic teams are working to arrange interim care at other nearby Fresenius Kidney Care clinics (including our Fresenius Kidney Care Arcadia location at 4021 N. 30th St. in Phoenix) on a temporary basis for patients who regularly dialyze at the West Dunlap Avenue facility. We have likewise deployed social workers for patients and staff who experienced today’s incident and our clinic staff will continue to be available to assist patients with alternative treatment locations. We are working with city officials to determine when we can safely reopen the West Dunlap Avenue clinic and will keep our patients and the community informed.

