3 teens arrested allegedly connected to violent crime spree in Mesa

Eighteen-year-old Isaiah Ortiz and two younger teens were jailed on various felony charges, including assisting a criminal street gang.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested three teenagers in connection to a violent crime spree in Mesa last Friday night. Eighteen-year-old Isaiah Ortiz and two younger teens were jailed on various felony charges, including assisting a criminal street gang.

Mesa police say eight people were victimized in a series of armed robberies and shootings. It all began on Friday, at 5:41 p.m., when officers were called to shots fired near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue, just north of the U.S. 60. Officers found multiple shell casings on the ground and a car that appeared to be hit by a bullet. Police say they were searching for a suspect in a black Kia Optima.

A few minutes later, the Mesa Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center alerted officers to Guerrero Rotary Park, near 8th Avenue and Center Street, where they saw three suspects get out of a black Kia and approach two people in the park. Police say Ortiz used a handgun to rob the victims. At 5:45 p.m., another victim told police that Ortiz pointed a gun at him and tried to rob him. The victim and a witness told officers they heard a gun being fired as the suspects drove away.

Shortly after, another victim told officers that one of the teen suspects asked him for money. When he didn’t hand over any cash, the victim said Ortiz put a gun to his neck and asked if he wanted to die. Two more victims told police that the suspects in a Kia drove toward them while Oritz pointed a gun at them.

Mesa police officers found the Kia and attempted to stop the car. However, the suspects refused to pull over and drove away before colliding with another car. Oritz and the two teen suspects then ran away from the vehicle and fled in different directions, but police found all suspects. Ortiz shot himself and was taken to the hospital; he also had a gun on him. Police don’t know when Oritz received his injury. Witnesses and victims of the crimes identified the suspects.

The teen suspects were booked into the Durango Juvenile Holding Facility. On Sunday, Oritz was released from the hospital and booked into jail on several felony charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, assisting a criminal street gang, and unlawful flight from law enforcement. He remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.

