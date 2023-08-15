3 corrections workers hospitalized after substance exposure at Perryville prison

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three Arizona Department of Correction staff members are hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance at the Perryville prison, located in Goodyear.

At around 7:45 a.m., firefighters and hazardous materials crews were called out to the San Carlos unit at the prison, located on Citrus Road, north of McDowell Road. While details are still extremely limited, three staff members were rushed to a nearby trauma center after being exposed to an “unknown substance,” a Goodyear Fire Department spokesperson said. Crews are currently working to determine how many people were exposed and if they need to be transported.

Eyewitnesses tell Arizona’s Family that a number of ambulances and fire crews could be seen at the prison site and that the investigation remains “very active.” No other information was released.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.