Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

13-year-old makes miraculous recovery after falling 100 feet off Grand Canyon cliff

Wyatt Kauffman's father says his son is lucky to be alive after falling nearly 100 feet from Bright Angel Point on the North Rim.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What was supposed to be an enjoyable trip to the Grand Canyon for the Kaufman family quickly turned into a nightmare.

Thirteen-year-old Wyatt and his mom visited the Bright Angel Point landmark on Aug. 8. That’s when Wyatt fell nearly 100 feet from the cliff. “Other people came up and wanted to take pictures. He went to get out of the way, and when they were done taking pictures, he lost his grip and went down,” said Brian Kaufman, dad of Wyatt.

It took about two hours for emergency crews to reach Wyatt. He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Nevada in rough condition. “Nine fractured vertebras, several broken ribs, broken hand, collapsed lung, ruptured spleen,” Brian said.

But in about four days, he’s made an amazing recovery. “Wyatt is doing remarkably well. Wyatt is going to make a full recovery from this.”

Wyatt was released from the hospital on Saturday, and his family said they’re grateful they get to take him home. “I’m beyond fortunate. I’m beyond thankful for everybody involved in his rescue and medical care,” Brian said.

Because of Wyatt’s medical condition, doctors say he can’t fly back home to North Dakota. His dad said Wyatt and his mom should finally be home sometime this week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

Latest News

Arizona State University is seeing a rise in Hispanic and Latino students attending school this...
ASU sees more hispanic & latino students
There are16 toilets and two washing stations along the border fence in Yuma, San Luis, and...
Yuma takes measures to keep migrants from urinating in agriculture fields
Volunteers are coming together to make meals to feed the thousands of Maui residents who are...
Communities coming together in wake of Maui fires
Arizona's Family reporter Ian Schwartz gives an update on how Maui residents are recovering...
Wildfire relief efforts underway in Maui