10-year-old volunteered at Mesa food bank for her birthday

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | Chloe Dorner celebrated her 10th birthday volunteering at United Food Bank in Mesa.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Instead of celebrating with a big party on the morning of her birthday, a Gilbert girl marked her special day by donating her time to help others and that’s Something Good! Chloe Dorner celebrated her 10th birthday this past Saturday by volunteering at United Food Bank in Mesa.

With a smile, she happily joined the dozens of volunteers that day. She had an important job of getting the bags ready for each person as they were filled with nutritious food that will be distributed to families in need. While most kids her age would probably be asking for a big party with friends, maybe a list of presents, this 5th grader wanted to volunteer.

Arizona’s Family asked her why and her answer was simple. She said, “I just like to help people.”

Her mom, Hillary, has led by example, also donating some time that morning at the food bank. All that morning, the group filled more than 1,000 bags for those in need. So thank you, Chloe, for doing Something Good and happy birthday!

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

