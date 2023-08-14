Your Life
You have until Aug. 31 to use your Fry’s fuel points at Arizona Circle K stores

(Left) outside of a Fry's Food and Drug store. (Right) gas pump outside a circle K gas station.
For years, Arizona's largest grocery store Fry's Food has teamed up with the state's largest gas stations owner Circle K to provide customers with discount fuel with their Fry's Fuel Points.(azfamily)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) If you have fuel rewards points available at Circle K gas stations in Arizona, use them while you still can. Fry’s Food Stores and Circle K will end their fuel rewards partnership on Aug. 31. Fry’s customers who earn fuel rewards on groceries and pharmacy purchases can redeem those points at Circle K, Shell, and Fry’s owned fuel stations.

A spokesperson for Fry’s confirmed that customers will no longer be able to redeem their fuel points at Circle K after Aug. 31. However, customers will still be able to use their points at Fry’s fuel centers and participating Shell stations. Officials would not say why the partnership was coming to an end. Both Fry’s and Circle K hold a significant lead in their respective business around Arizona.

Fry’s parent company, Kroger, is in the process of merging with rival grocery chain Albertsons Company, which also owns Safeway.

