You have until Aug. 31 to use your Fry’s fuel points at Arizona Circle K stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you have fuel rewards points available at Circle K gas stations in Arizona, use them while you still can. Fry’s Food Stores and Circle K will end their fuel rewards partnership on Aug. 31. Fry’s customers who earn fuel rewards on groceries and pharmacy purchases can redeem those points at Circle K, Shell, and Fry’s owned fuel stations.

A spokesperson for Fry’s confirmed that customers will no longer be able to redeem their fuel points at Circle K after Aug. 31. However, customers will still be able to use their points at Fry’s fuel centers and participating Shell stations. Officials would not say why the partnership was coming to an end. Both Fry’s and Circle K hold a significant lead in their respective business around Arizona.

Fry’s parent company, Kroger, is in the process of merging with rival grocery chain Albertsons Company, which also owns Safeway.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.