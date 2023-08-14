Your Life
Woman hears meows while driving on Phoenix freeway, finds two kittens under hood

Both kittens went home with the driver to get lots of love and care.
Both kittens went home with the driver to get lots of love and care.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A typical morning commute ended with a woman taking home two furry friends after discovering a purring noise under the hood of her car was not from the engine.

While driving on I-10 in Phoenix Monday morning, a driver heard meows coming from inside her car and pulled over to see what was making the strange noise. However, she was surprised to find the source of the sound was coming from a pair of kittens stowed away under the passenger side.

A DPS trooper and a roadside motorist assistant soon arrived with tools to remove the car’s tire and get the kittens safely out from under the hood. Once taken out of the vehicle, both kittens went home with the driver to get lots of love and care.

