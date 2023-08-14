Phoenix Suns preseason schedule released; watch all 5 games on Arizona’s Family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rally up the Valley and rally up your friends and family to watch the Phoenix Suns’ pre-season games on Arizona’s Family.

Tip-off is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 8, against the Detroit Pistons. Then, they will host the Denver Nuggets at the Footprint Center before a road and home series against the Portland Trail Blazers. Finally, they will end the pre-season with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Coachella Valley at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

All five games will be broadcast locally on Arizona’s Family and streamed on Kiswe. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Full schedule:

Sun., Oct. 8 - Detroit Pistons - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit - 12:00 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 10 - Denver Nuggets - Footprint Center, Phoenix - 7:00 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 12 - Portland Trail Blazers - Moda Center, Portland - 7:00 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 16 - Portland Trail Blazers - Footprint Center, Phoenix - 7:00 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 19 - Los Angeles Lakers - Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert - 7:00 p.m.

