Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Suns preseason schedule released; watch all 5 games on Arizona’s Family

Arizona's Family, Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury
Arizona's Family is the new home for Phoenix Suns and Mercury games(azfamily / Suns / Mercury)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rally up the Valley and rally up your friends and family to watch the Phoenix Suns’ pre-season games on Arizona’s Family.

Tip-off is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 8, against the Detroit Pistons. Then, they will host the Denver Nuggets at the Footprint Center before a road and home series against the Portland Trail Blazers. Finally, they will end the pre-season with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Coachella Valley at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

All five games will be broadcast locally on Arizona’s Family and streamed on Kiswe. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Full schedule:

  • Sun., Oct. 8 - Detroit Pistons - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit - 12:00 p.m.
  • Tues., Oct. 10 - Denver Nuggets - Footprint Center, Phoenix - 7:00 p.m.
  • Thurs., Oct. 12 - Portland Trail Blazers - Moda Center, Portland - 7:00 p.m.
  • Mon., Oct. 16 - Portland Trail Blazers - Footprint Center, Phoenix - 7:00 p.m.
  • Thurs., Oct. 19 - Los Angeles Lakers - Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert - 7:00 p.m.

Arizona’s Family is your home for the Phoenix Suns & Mercury. Check back for specifics on where to find the game and how to watch the game via livestream.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

Shawn Marion and Amar'e Stoudemire will be inducted into the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor during...
Phoenix Suns to induct Marion, Stoudemire into Ring of Honor
Suns and Mercury owner Matt Ishbia announced a new partnership that will improve the quality of...
New Suns owner Mat Ishbia overhauled the roster. Now he’s moving on to the fan experience
Police Chief Nick Borges got to talk to Orlando Johnson and his family just days ago after...
Former Phoenix Suns player “grateful” after mother’s cold case murder solved 32 years later
This partnership is in an effort to improve the overall fan experience at Suns and Mercury...
Suns, Mercury announce partnership with OVG Hospitality