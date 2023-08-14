Warmer temps and rain chances increase for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Expect a high of 110 degrees in Phoenix for your Monday, with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms, with better chances in the higher terrain. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch Tuesday through Thursday for the Phoenix, Yuma and El Centro areas.

Heading into a new week, an upper-level low is expected to shift westward, further off the coast of southern California and will raise temperatures above 110 throughout the week. However, we will see an uptick in moisture Monday night into Tuesday, leading to greater instability and better storm chances Monday evening into Tuesday. There are better chances for the higher terrain areas across the state, but still, a chance for that activity to move into the lower deserts. Outflows could also bring in some isolated activity.

Wednesday through Friday, shower and thunderstorm chances will decrease with high pressure over the region, which will bump the temperatures up. By next weekend, we are looking at an upper-level low approaching the region, which means we will get a good amount of moisture into the state. While still a ways away, storm chances look decent for next weekend.

