Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Warmer temps and rain chances increase for metro Phoenix

First Alert Weather Update for 6am Sunday 08/13/23
First Alert Weather Update for 6am Sunday 08/13/23
By Holly Bock
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Expect a high of 110 degrees in Phoenix for your Monday, with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms, with better chances in the higher terrain. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch Tuesday through Thursday for the Phoenix, Yuma and El Centro areas.

Heading into a new week, an upper-level low is expected to shift westward, further off the coast of southern California and will raise temperatures above 110 throughout the week. However, we will see an uptick in moisture Monday night into Tuesday, leading to greater instability and better storm chances Monday evening into Tuesday. There are better chances for the higher terrain areas across the state, but still, a chance for that activity to move into the lower deserts. Outflows could also bring in some isolated activity.

Wednesday through Friday, shower and thunderstorm chances will decrease with high pressure over the region, which will bump the temperatures up. By next weekend, we are looking at an upper-level low approaching the region, which means we will get a good amount of moisture into the state. While still a ways away, storm chances look decent for next weekend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m., Sunday 08/13/23
It’s staying below 110° until it starts heating up later this week around Phoenix
First Alert Weather Update for 6am Sunday 08/13/23
Storm chances starting Monday in the Phoenix area
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Saturday, 8/12/2023.
Hot temps expected for Phoenix next week
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. for 8/12/2023.
Increased storm chances for parts of Arizona