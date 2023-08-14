Your Life
Valleywise Health doctor shares tips for kids going back to school

Back to school means back to a higher probability your kid will get sick from the cold, the flu or COVID-19. Here are some tips on how to keep your kid healthy.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s back-to-school season for Arizona’s kids, which also means more opportunities for those kids to catch a cold, the flu or COVID-19.

Valleywise Health’s Dr. Salil Pradhan has some advice for parents on how to keep those kids healthy so they don’t miss out on too many days. Some common sense approaches are to make sure your kid is up-to-date on their vaccines, cover their mouth or nose when they cough or sneeze and, of course, wash their hands with soap.

What vaccines are required in Arizona schools?

In Arizona, a certain number of doses of Hepatitis B, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, DTaP, and meningitis vaccines are required before a child starts kindergarten, and additional shots like Tdap are needed at age 11. There are some medical and religious exemptions for the required vaccines.

