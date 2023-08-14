Upsurge in monsoon activity expected next 7 days around Phoenix, the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The clouds around much of Arizona signaled a change in the weather pattern to a more typical, moist monsoon look. That’s still not a guarantee of rain for all of us, but are chances are going up, especially toward next weekend.

But even overnight Monday into Tuesday, we could see some morning showers and thunderstorms developing around the Valley. In the next 12 hours, most of our weather models are favoring activity in the East Valley, if we get anything at all.

The best chance for Valley rain right now is Tuesday night, Friday night and Saturday night. If the stars align and we get a series of storms one of those nights that lasts into the morning hours, we might even hold high temperatures for one day this weekend in the 90s. Wouldn’t that be a treat?

And it’s looking good that this will be the week we finally get some rain at Sky Harbor Airport to break the dry streak, which, if today holds, would be at 145 days, just 15 days shy of the all-time record. In fact, over the next seven days, we may get some Valley rain gauges that receive an inch or more of rain. That would be sweet. But the threat of flash flooding will probably come with that.

Monday is another significant marker for monsoon watchers in Phoenix. It is the latest FIRST rain in the monsoon, occurring on Aug. 14, 1995. Yes, that’s the longest it ever took to record the first monsoon rain. So again, if we don’t get any rain before midnight, that record becomes our record until we get rain.

