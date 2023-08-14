Tempe police investigate officer-involved shooting

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting near Baseline and Rural roads. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Monday at a busy intersection in Tempe, with several businesses located in the area. Video from the Arizona’s Family news chopper shows a large section of a strip mall parking lot on the northwest corner of the intersection taped off with several officers on scene.

Other details, including any reports of injuries, are not yet available.

We are currently working an officer involved shooting at 788 E Baseline Rd.



This is an active investigation. Please avoid the area.



Updates will be provided as we gather more information. — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) August 14, 2023

Arizona’s Family is gathering additional information. Check back for updates.

This is the 44th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 57th in the state this year.

