Tempe police investigate officer-involved shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting involving Tempe officers happened near Baseline and...
Police are investigating after a shooting involving Tempe officers happened near Baseline and Rural roads Monday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting near Baseline and Rural roads. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Monday at a busy intersection in Tempe, with several businesses located in the area. Video from the Arizona’s Family news chopper shows a large section of a strip mall parking lot on the northwest corner of the intersection taped off with several officers on scene.

Other details, including any reports of injuries, are not yet available.

Arizona’s Family is gathering additional information. Check back for updates.

This is the 44th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 57th in the state this year.

