Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab

Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The term Taco Tuesday can now be used at any restaurant which sells the popular food item, and Taco Bell wants to join in on the celebration by offering to pick up the tab at almost any Mexican restaurant.

The Taco Tuesday trademark was originally held by Taco John’s from 1989 until this year, when it was legally challenged by Taco Bell in May and eventually relinquished in 49 states in July.

The fast food chain, in partnership with DoorDash, is opening a $5 million taco tab to partially cover orders of taco fans’ orders from any participating vendor selling Mexican food on Taco Tuesday, which is September 12.

In the lead up to Taco Tuesday, Taco Bell is offering a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday with no purchase necessary.

“When tacos win, we all win,” Taco Bell’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a release. “We all win when Taco John’s decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

Latest News

Many Americans keep money secrets from partners and parents, survey finds
Many Americans keep money secrets from partners and parents, survey finds
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump
Many Americans keep money secrets from partners and parents, survey finds
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
Alexander Santos and his girlfriend Heather met in high school but did not start dating until...
Cancer patient who married girlfriend as his final wish dies 3 weeks after wedding