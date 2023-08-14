Scottsdale says residents reduced water use, despite hottest month on record

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale residents significantly reduced water usage during the Valley’s hottest month on record, according to new figures released by the city. Temperatures soared to as much as 119 degrees on three separate July days and in spite of that, water use was down 7% during the month compared to 2021 data.

“Scottsdale residents are amazingly adaptive and are true leaders in water conservation,” said Brian Biesemeyer, executive director of Scottsdale Water. “To save millions of gallons of water during a period when temperatures hit 110+ degrees 30 times in one month shows that people are listening and that they care about water sustainability here in Arizona.”

While city administrators have done a lot to curb water use at government facilities and in the business sector, Scottsdale credits most of this year’s efforts to residential, single-family customers. “For the first seven months of 2023, Scottsdale has reduced its overall water use by more than 166 million gallons,” explained Scottsdale Water spokesperson Valerie Schneider.

The city is also crediting water conservation efforts from its popular grass removal rebate, which saw a 450% increase leading up to July, a public outreach campaign, and a citywide call out to voluntarily reduce water by at least 5%. Additionally, residents were asked not to water between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

In 2021, the City of Scottsdale activated stage one of its drought management plan in an effort to help deal with the historic drought impacting the region after the feds issued a “Tier 1″ water shortage on the Colorado River. The following year, the city announced it would no longer bring water to the unincorporated community of Rio Verde Foothills, which led to litigation between residents and the city.

