Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Politics Unplugged Podcast: Chuck Coughlin and Tony Cani

Two political consultants join Dennis to discuss key issues
Chuck Coughlin and Tony Cani
Chuck Coughlin and Tony Cani(Arizona's Family)
By Dennis Welch
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dennis is joined by political consultants Chuck Coughlin and Tony Cani for a discussion on how the abortion issue will impact next year’s elections. The group also looks at whether we’re locked into a Biden-Trump rematch, and whether voters actually want to seem them battle it out again.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Amazon Music | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

RECENT EPISODES

Mike Haener & Marcus Dell’Artino: This week, two of the state’s top politicos, Mike Haener & Marcus Dell’Artino, stop by the pod to give us their takeaways from the longest legislative session in Arizona history. Plus, Colin and Dennis speculate on who’s to blame for killing the Pac-12. Spoiler Alert: It’s not Oregon!

Dawn Penich-Thacker & Paul Bentz: Dennis sits down with Dawn Penich Thacker & Paul Bentz, a couple of Arizona’s finest political pros, to discuss the politics and problems surrounding the state’s school voucher program. Plus, they discuss why Gov. Hobbs may not be as unpopular as one poll suggests.

Chad Campbell: Chad Campbell, the new Chief of Staff for Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, joins Politics Unplugged this week to discuss recent moves and the road ahead.

Jessica Boehm: This week, Axios’ ace reporter Jessica Boehm joins the pod to talk about the heat and the homeless in Phoenix. Then a couple of politicos discuss the possibility of a controversial candidate jumping into one of the most important races of 2024. And we learn just how new Dennis is to this whole podcast thing.

Adrian Fontes: Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joins us to talk about the January 6 investigation and election related issues. In addition, Dennis apologizes to Colin for slandering his musical tastes.

Stephen Richer: Dennis is joined by Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer to talk about his defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake, the former Republican nominee for governor. Dennis also talks to Richer about his political future and whether he will run for reelection or seek a different office.

Doug Ducey: In the debut episode of Politics Unplugged, Dennis Welch sits down with former Gov. Doug Ducey to talk about what he’s been up to since leaving office. They discuss his latest project, MAGA, and the exploding growth and cost of the state’s school voucher program that he championed. Ducey also tells us the rest of the story behind that infamous phone call from the Trump White House while he was certifying the 2020 election results.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

How Ticket Bots are Impacting Air Travel
On Your Side Podcast: How ticket bots are impacting air travel
A Big (12) Move and Camp Update
Speak of the Devils Podcast: A Big (12) Move and Camp Update
Jaime's Local Love Podcast
Jaime’s Local Love Podcast: The Cerreta Candy Company - Where Local Love began
The Beginning of Change
True Crime Arizona Podcast: THE FORGOTTEN: The Beginning of Change