Peoria non-profit makes hockey accessible for everyone

The non-profit's adaptive hockey team took part in the Arizona Cactus Cup Special Hockey Festival at AZ Ice Peoria with the aid of the Arizona Coyotes.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Putting everything out on the ice, no matter anyone’s abilities, is made possible by a local non-profit. It’s Something Good when a local adaptive hockey team is supported by the Arizona Coyotes so players can play the game they love.

One Step Beyond, Inc. serves adults who have intellectual disabilities and this summer, they took part in the inclusive Arizona Cactus Cup Special Hockey Festival at AZ Ice Peoria with their local adaptive hockey team, the One Step Coyotes. Nine American Special Hockey Association adaptive hockey teams from across the western United States gathered here in Arizona to grow the game and connect for a weekend of fun, friendship and hockey at the festival.

It was a great platform for individuals with cognitive and developmental disabilities to engage in hockey at their own place. One Step Beyond says programs like this help players develop skills and appreciation for teamwork and, most importantly, to just have fun! Along with action-packed special hockey games for every team, the festival featured a street hockey tournament and street hockey skills clinic, as the focus was providing inclusive sports opportunities for athletes of all abilities. It looks like it was a great time for all the athletes!

One Step Beyond does Something Good every day with programs helping participants discover their passion while building important skills for daily life.

