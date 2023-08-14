Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Naked man tells police he broke into random Phoenix home because he was chased by alligator

Eugene Shelton reportedly told Phoenix police that he broke into a random home while naked...
Eugene Shelton reportedly told Phoenix police that he broke into a random home while naked because he was being chased by an alligator.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is facing multiple charges after police say he broke into a random Phoenix home while naked over the weekend, a house occupied by several children. The suspect, 68-year-old Eugene Howard Shelton, reportedly told investigators he did it because an alligator was chasing him.

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a reported burglary at a home on Windsor Avenue, near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. An officer arrived at the address to find a naked man, later identified as Shelton, lying naked on the driveway with the homeowner standing next to him. According to court documents, Shelton told the officer “alligators were after him” and resisted arrest before he was finally handcuffed.

The homeowner told police that it started when he received a phone call from his children, who said a man had broken into their house. The five children, aged 9 to 17, told police they tried to keep Shelton from coming in, including one who hit the suspect’s hand with an iron, but that he kept pushing on the door until he overpowered them. The father was nearby when his kids called and came home to find the suspect sitting on the couch in the living room, wearing only socks.

After his arrest, police recovered Shelton’s boxers and a fanny pack by the home’s front door. Inside the fanny pack, officers found two blue pills marked M30. Per court documents, Shelton told police that he smoked methamphetamine before thinking an alligator was trying to get him. During the interview with investigators, Shelton reportedly kept asking if dogs were after him and that he took his clothes off because he kept getting bit.

Shelton was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges including burglary, indecent exposure and resisting arrest. Records show he has a previous criminal record dating back nearly 40 years for other charges, including drug possession, domestic violence threats and disorderly conduct.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

Latest News

Both kittens went home with the driver to get lots of love and care.
Woman hears meows while driving on Phoenix freeway, finds two kittens under hood
Alejandro Carrillo, 28, showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI.
Alleged DUI driver arrested for 3-car crash that killed man in Phoenix
“More than 144,000 students enrolled here at ASU and also 9,000 freshmen from Arizona,” ASU...
ASU projected to break university record for student enrollment
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep anti-California license plate