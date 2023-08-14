Motorcyclist dead after crash in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Surprise on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called near 137th Avenue and Greenway Road for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. The motorcycle rider died from the collision.

Surprise Police say Greenway Road will be closed at Litchfield Road and West Point Parkway, and 137th Avenue will be closed south of Greenway Road for all northbound traffic as crews clear the scene. There is no estimated time of reopening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

