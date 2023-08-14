Your Life
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Surprise

The motorcycle rider died from the collision.
The motorcycle rider died from the collision.(WITN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:59 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Surprise on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called near 137th Avenue and Greenway Road for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. The motorcycle rider died from the collision.

Surprise Police say Greenway Road will be closed at Litchfield Road and West Point Parkway, and 137th Avenue will be closed south of Greenway Road for all northbound traffic as crews clear the scene. There is no estimated time of reopening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

