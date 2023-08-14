Your Life
Monsoon storm chances climb this week across Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 8/14/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for partly sunny skies and high of 111 degrees in the Valley today. There is a 30 percent chance of storms in the Valley this evening.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for parts of Arizona, including the Valley, for Tuesday through Thursday. Valley temperatures will climb to the 112-114 degree range, which is 7-9 degrees above normal for Phoenix this time of year.

Storm chances remain elevated tomorrow in the Valley, both during the daytime hours and evening. Slight storm chances continue Wednesday and Thursday before ramping up Friday into the weekend.

Shifting high pressure will bring the increased storm chances tomorrow. By the weekend, we’re looking at low pressure moving in from the west. While this will increase monsoon moisture across the state, there’s also a potential to be a boost in moisture from a tropical disturbance. Right now, models are split on the path of that tropical system. We’ll keep you updated as the week goes on and we get a better idea of the rain chances for Arizona. At this point, we’re in for at least a significant cool down by the weekend with highs near 100 degrees.

