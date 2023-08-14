Your Life
Maricopa County wants feedback on access to its cooling centers

Officials want to get a deeper dive into who uses its cooling centers during the summer.(Arizona's Family)
By Alaina Kwan
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:58 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the heat death toll continues to climb, Maricopa County wants to hear from you about what’s working and what’s not within its Heat Relief Network. Primarily targeting its cooling centers, the county Department of Public Health has released a survey to address the gaps regarding access.

On track to meet or surpass last year’s heat-related deaths, the agency wants to know what barriers are still in the way of folks getting heat relief. Assistant Medical Director, Dr. Nick Staab, said this is crucial to participate in to make improvements now and for the future.

“Our intent is really to get a better sense of how the system is working, how these cooling centers are available to the public, and which areas we can work on to improve planning for the rest of this heating season and summers ahead,” Dr. Staab said.

The first part of the survey goes over multiple questions, asking about how aware you are of the cooling centers, your opinions on the best way to be notified of these services, and why you or someone know might not utilize the county’s cooling centers.

There’s also a section that asks about drug use. The department knows this can turn a lot of folks away from utilizing resources, so it asks if you use drugs if you’ve been turned away before because of it and for suggestions to make cooling centers more appealing.

Maricopa County has invested millions of dollars into providing more heat relief resources. However, as more heat-related deaths occur, Dr. Staab emphasized feedback from resident scans helps them save more lives.

“It is unfortunate because we know that these deaths are preventable if we can get people the resources they need to get out of the heat,” Dr. Staab said, “to that end, we want to make sure the current marketing of this system and of these locations is working.”

The department will also be surveying the dozens of cooling centers around the county to learn how the people there knew about the cooling center and if there were any barriers to getting there.

The survey is open to all Maricopa County residents. You have until the end of the month to fill it out. The survey can be accessed by clicking HERE. You can also complete the survey by phone at 602-506-6767.

