Man hit, killed by a car in west Phoenix; driver arrested on DUI charges

Detectives say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is now facing aggravated DUI charges after hitting and killing a man while driving in west Phoenix.

Authorities say it happened Sunday night just after 10 p.m. near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 56-year-old Larry Wheet,seriously injured. Detectives say that Wheet was crossing midblock when he was hit by a car going eastbound on Thomas. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver involved, identified as 40-year-old James Carter, stayed on scene and was arrested for DUI and aggravated DUI after displaying signs of impairment and having two young children in his car. No other information has been released.

