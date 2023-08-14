Man detained after shooting brother during fight in central Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police is investigating an early morning shooting that involved a pair of siblings.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the area of 12th Street and Maryland, just north of Bethany Home Road on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. Investigators believe two brothers were involved in a fight before the shooting took place, but no details on a possible motive have been released.

At this time, it’s unclear whether either brother will face any charges.

