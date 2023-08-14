Escape the heat off-the-beaten-path in Coastal California

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s still time to escape the triple-digit heat this summer. Point Reyes National Seashore flies under the radar as a destination in Northern California, just north of San Francisco. There are no fees to enter the park, and no reservations are needed!

It’s an hour or two north of the Golden Gate Bridge and, most importantly: a great escape from the heat. The temperatures are usually in the 60s and 70s along this part of the California coast, even in the summer months!

The hiking trails at Point Reyes are manageable for most ability levels. You’ll see seniors and children on the hikes, taking you along coastal cliffs and through dense forests. You’ll likely see rare birds, seals and sea lions from overlooks and the elk herd that roams part of the park.

The most famous hike will take you to Alamere Falls, a rare coastal waterfall where a stream falls off a cliff and runs down the beach right into the Pacific Ocean. The six-or-seven-mile hike to get there is beautiful! Just be there around low tide so more of the beach is exposed for you to walk along.

The fog rolls in and out of the park, creating great photography opportunities. The famous sites, like the Point Reyes shipwreck and the Cypress Tree Tunnel are even more beautiful in the foggy mist.

While Point Reyes is home to great beaches, it’s not an ideal swimming destination. Between the jellyfish, sharks, and strong currents, swimming and surfing at several beaches at this National Seashore is discouraged. Plus, water temperatures are usually in the 50s!

Flights are usually a good deal from Phoenix to San Francisco, and renting a car at SFO is easy. Once you get out of city traffic, the drive to Point Reyes is relaxing and enjoyable.

The months of May through September are ideal times to visit!

