Docs: Suspect admits to smoking fentanyl before carjackings, shootout in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Newly released court documents describe the moments leading up to an attempted traffic stop that ended with a number of carjackings and an officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix last week. Carlos Delfin, 33, is facing more than 20 charges in connection with the crime spree.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, officers were notified that a car was being tracked in south Phoenix that may be driven by a homicide suspect wanted from Colorado. After finding it near Central and Roeser, authorities discovered the Chevy Camaro had a fake Mexico license plate. Police followed the car to a home near 16th Street and Sheridan, just south of Thomas Road. That’s where Delfin allegedly got out, entered the house, returned to the car and drove away.

An unidentified suspect is in custody after fleeing from an officer-involved shooting scene and carjacking several victims on Thursday.

Police then tried to stop the car on Thomas Road near SR-51, but the Camaro sped away as a police helicopter continued tracking it. Delfin then reportedly drove to a shopping center near 20th Street and Highland where he attempted to carjack someone but was unsuccessful. At that point, documents say Delfin then drove southbound onto the SR-51 freeway and as he was fleeing, Phoenix police asked OnStar to remotely disable the car. The Camaro then slowed down and stopped, causing a traffic slowdown. Delfin then reportedly got out carrying a rifle and was seen by a Phoenix officer in an unmarked vehicle pointing it at another driver. Documents say the officer feared for that driver’s life and fired a shot at Delfin. Police say Delfin then ran to a nearby Toyota Tundra and pointed the rifle, telling the driver to get out. As Delfin passed the unmarked police vehicle in the stolen truck, the same officer fired three more times.

A short time later, Delfin exited McDowell Road, headed west, turned onto 7th Street, and then crashed into several vehicles at the Roosevelt Street intersection, seriously injuring at least one person. That’s when investigators say he stole a blue Ford pickup truck after a brief struggle that ended with at least three shots being fired from the rifle. After stealing that truck, the suspect crashed again, confronted a GMC Sierra, stole that pickup truck and fled. While in the GMC, Delfin reportedly drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into two more cars, including a Ford Escape SUV, which he also allegedly carjacked. In that incident, Delfin reportedly pointed the rifle and the driver and forcibly removed two children from the backseat before driving away. Ultimately, the suspect was arrested a few minutes later after crashing in a neighborhood near 10th Avenue and Dobbins in south Phoenix.

In an interview with detectives, Delfin reportedly admitted to smoking eight fentanyl pills before police tried to pull him over. He said he remembered seeing a police car behind him with lights flashing but didn’t want to stop because he had drugs and a gun he said was not his. He said the rifle had been left by his friend, from whom he had just bought the meth and fentanyl.

In addition, Delfin said he didn’t remember the attempted carjacking at the shopping center, grabbing the rifle from the Camero, but did remember getting into several car crashes. He said he remembered only “flashes” of some of the alleged crimes. Per documents, Delfin also told detectives he pointed the gun at people, but said “he would rather hurt himself before he hurt anyone else.”

Delfin also admitted to having served eight years in prison for previous drug charges and records showing he had been convicted of stealing a vehicle.

Delfin is now facing 22 felony charges and has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on a $600,000 cash-only bond. Details on whether Delfin is a suspect or person of interest related to the Colorado case is still unclear.

