Deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who hit two pedestrians in Laveen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver they say hit two pedestrians Sunday night.

Details are still extremely limited, but sheriff deputies believe a silver, white or light-color vehicle hit two pedestrians just before 11 p.m. in the area of 39th and Southern avenues. Authorities say the driver then fled the scene. Detectives say the car should have front-end damage to the grill, hood, and windshield but no other information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle has been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to called MCSO at 602-876-TIPS (8477) or 602-876-1011 and reference case #IR23-020872

