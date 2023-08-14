City of Phoenix rolls out Narcan kit program in all 17 libraries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The City of Phoenix is implementing new ways to tackle the opioid crisis in response to the alarming rise of fentanyl overdoses across Arizona.

In 2022, there were close to 1,000 opioid overdose deaths in Phoenix, and paramedics responded to over 38,000 overdose calls. Now the city is working with the Phoenix police and fire departments to provide Naloxone kits, complete with two doses of NARCAN nasal spray, through all 17 of the city’s libraries.

In addition, each kit will contain gloves and a pamphlet with instructions on how to administer the medication. “We want to get these kits out to as many locations as possible,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said during the rollout.

“They are already in many of the most vulnerable locations, such as our cooling centers, but libraries are easy to find,” she continued. “Most people in our community know where their public library is and feel comfortable going in. So it seemed like the time was right to get this life-saving tool out more visibly.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.