Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

City of Phoenix rolls out Narcan kit program in all 17 libraries

Fentanyl has been a big problem for Phoenix, specifically people overdosing and dying, which is why the city is rolling out its free naloxone program.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The City of Phoenix is implementing new ways to tackle the opioid crisis in response to the alarming rise of fentanyl overdoses across Arizona.

In 2022, there were close to 1,000 opioid overdose deaths in Phoenix, and paramedics responded to over 38,000 overdose calls. Now the city is working with the Phoenix police and fire departments to provide Naloxone kits, complete with two doses of NARCAN nasal spray, through all 17 of the city’s libraries.

In addition, each kit will contain gloves and a pamphlet with instructions on how to administer the medication. “We want to get these kits out to as many locations as possible,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said during the rollout.

“They are already in many of the most vulnerable locations, such as our cooling centers, but libraries are easy to find,” she continued. “Most people in our community know where their public library is and feel comfortable going in. So it seemed like the time was right to get this life-saving tool out more visibly.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

How do you keep your kids health and in school.
Valleywise Health doctor shares tips for kids going back to school
Gray Television's Hope for Hawaii is helping The Salvation Army address the urgent needs on Maui.
Gray, The Salvation Army team up to bring ‘Hope for Hawaii’; Arizona’s Family traveling to Maui
File photo of City of Scottsdale logo.
Scottsdale says residents reduced water use, despite hottest month on record
Back to school means higher chances your kid's going to catch a cold. Dr. Salil Pradhan has...
Valleywise Health doctor's health tips for kids going back to school