ASU projected to break university record for student enrollment

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Sun Devils are back on campus with a new semester starting in just a few days, and Arizona State University is already seeing record enrollment. “We’re looking at record numbers. That’s really the headline this year,” said Veronica Sanchez, a spokesperson for the university.

As the largest university in the United States, Arizona State continues shattering enrollment numbers. “More than 144,000 students enrolled here at ASU and also 9,000 freshmen from Arizona,” Sanchez said. “More than 65,000 online students and more than 13,000 veteran or military-assisted students.”

While these are projected numbers, Sanchez says overall enrollment is up by about 4,000 compared to last year. “We have one of the most diverse classes starting this fall. About 3,800 undergraduate Latinos or students who consider themselves Latino, Hispanic or Latinx,” she said. ASU is a designated HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution), which means at least 25% of the student population identifies as Latino/Hispanic.

Steven Hubbard with the American Immigration Council looked into data from the 2021 American Community Survey and told Arizona’s Family, “We found that 2.1% of full-time college students are undocumented college students.”

He says Arizona saw a slight increase compared to other states nationwide. “It increases your workforce for workers to go into those high-skilled fields like science, engineering and math, and the health care industry as well. It’s a good thing if this increases,” he said.

Last year, Arizona voters approved students, regardless of their immigration status, to be granted in-state tuition. However, ASU doesn’t believe it affected Latino enrollment this year. “This is Arizona, we have an incredible pool of Latino, first-generation, first-year students that are eager to learn, and we just bumped up our resources, our outreach, our enrollment efforts,” Sanchez said.

Some of those programs include the Hispanic Mother-Daughter Program (HMDP) and WeGrad. HMDP is an early-outreach middle and high school program designed to increase the number of first-generation Arizona students who are qualified and prepared to enroll at Arizona State University through direct family involvement. It is open to people who are not mothers and daughters.

WeGrad is for students to find their path to success, but it also connects parents with resources to support their children during college and beyond. The mantra for this program is “We graduate together.”

ASU expects to have the finalized enrollment numbers 100 days after the first day of school, which began on Thursday, Aug. 17.

