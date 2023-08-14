Arizona’s only in-person adult high school opens new campus

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of Arizona kids have returned to school over the last few weeks, but now adults are heading back to class as another school year begins at Goodwill’s Papago Excel Center.

It’s estimated that 700,000 Arizonans don’t have a high school diploma, but the Excel Center hopes to remove barriers and help adults achieve their lifelong dream of graduating from high school. The adults-only high school provides free childcare on-site along with life coaches, flexible schedules and help with transportation.

The Excel Center is a unique public charter high school just for adults who are going back to school to get their high school diploma. Students currently range in age from 18 all the way to up 79-years-old. Since 2010, the Excel Center has helped thousands of people across the country get a free high school diploma. There’s currently 36 schools nationwide including the one in Phoenix, which just opened last year.

