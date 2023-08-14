Your Life
Alleged DUI driver arrested for 3-car crash that killed man in Phoenix

Alejandro Carrillo, 28, showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI.
Alejandro Carrillo, 28, showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI.(Phoenix Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in jail for allegedly driving under the influence before causing a multi-vehicle crash that killed a man in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Police were called to 51st Avenue and Buckeye Road around 3 a.m. for a crash involving three cars. Officers arrived and found one of the victims, 63-year-old Fermin Ruiz Gutierrez, with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene. Police say one of the drivers, 28-year-old Alejandro Carrillo, showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI. Detectives say Carrillo was driving north on 51st Avenue approaching Buckeye Road when he hit Gutierrez’s car, which was stopped at the red light. According to police, Carrillo then continued driving and hit another car that was also at the red light at the intersection.

Carrillo was booked into jail on several charges, including manslaughter, endangerment and driving under the influence. Details of the crash are still being investigated.

