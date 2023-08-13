Why is Arizona’s Family reporting from Maui?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family has sent a small crew to Maui at the request of our sister station Hawaii News Now. We are providing resources to help give some relief to their reporters and photographers who have been working non-stop since the disaster began. Most of their crews have been covering the disaster live on the island of Maui and need time to rest and recuperate. They live in Oahu, so they were already taking up hotel rooms in Maui. Our crew will stay in hotel rooms that were already reserved for our Hawaii sister station’s crews. We made sure that we are not using valuable resources needed for Island residents. We and our sister station are owned and operated by Gray Television.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: If Arizona’s Family is on the island helping its sister station, then why are its crews reporting for Arizona’s Family?

Answer: Our crew’s first priority is to assist our sister station with their reporting on the islands. They are the main source of news and information for the people of Maui. When availability allows, our team will occasionally file reports for our station. But overall, they will be assigned to assist Hawaii News Now.

Question: How long will our crew remain in Maui?

Answer: We have initially planned to be there for approximately 1 week. This term could be shorter or longer depending on the needs requested by our sister station. Our primary goal is to give them the assistance that they need in covering this unimaginable tragedy.

Question: How will your crews respect locals?

Answer: Our team will be in constant contact with our sister station Hawaii News Now and their full-time Maui bureau chief to make sure we are correctly pronouncing location names and respecting local beliefs and heritage.

Hope For Hawaii

Seeing tragedy like this can leave behind feelings of hopelessness. But there is a way you can help. Gray Television is helping lend a hand through The Salvation Army to assist the people of Maui in their time of need.

The Salvation Army is partnering on the ground to meet the needs of survivors and first responders, bringing food, shelter, hygiene items and emotional and spiritual care.

To donate: Text FIRERELIEF to 51555 or visit fundraise.salvationarmyhawaii.org.

