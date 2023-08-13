Vehicle fire, crash close portion of southbound I-17 near Black Canyon City

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A vehicle fire and crash has closed part of a freeway near Black Canyon City, impacting drivers returning to the Valley on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the right southbound lane of Interstate 17 is blocked at milepost 242, just south of Black Canyon City, due to a car hauler that caught fire and another crash in the same area. There were no injuries reported. The Arizona Department of Transportation says all traffic must exit at or before Velda Rose Road. The northbound lanes are open. There were no injuries reported.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes. There is no estimated time of reopening.

